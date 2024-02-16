Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 151.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ESLT opened at $205.05 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $225.22. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.44.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

