Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,278 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth $98,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 204,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.