Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,246 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 64.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $119.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

