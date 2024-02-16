Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 8,916 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,960,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,690,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 381,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 121,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Stephens began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

