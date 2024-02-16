Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

ADC stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

