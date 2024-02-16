Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BR opened at $198.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.68. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

