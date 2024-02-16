Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 22,205 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

SOFI stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

