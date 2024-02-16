Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,555 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

