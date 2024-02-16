Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,620 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $21,675,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $8,647,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $8,284,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CECO opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.24 million, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $21.43.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

