Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $1.56 Million Position in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 334,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNZA opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.