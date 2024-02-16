Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Receives $87.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Veralto alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Trading Up 2.8 %

VLTO opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.