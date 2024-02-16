Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 797,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,070,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 219,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.