Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 47,279 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities downgraded Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

