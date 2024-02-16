Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Sells $1,114,218.56 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VRTX opened at $426.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.58 and a 200 day moving average of $376.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

