Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.91. 243,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 344,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

