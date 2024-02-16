Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $23.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 521.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

