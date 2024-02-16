Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,832,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after buying an additional 2,705,917 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

