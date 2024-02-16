Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $397.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. Watsco has a 1 year low of $284.05 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.67.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

