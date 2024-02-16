Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $50,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

