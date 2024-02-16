Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($2.20) Per Share (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.58) by C($1.86). The firm had revenue of C$78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.61 million.

