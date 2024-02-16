Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Down 3.7%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 120,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 499,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Webis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78.

About Webis

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

Featured Articles

