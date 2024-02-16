Wells Fargo & Company Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $234.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.20.

Marriott International stock opened at $240.49 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

