Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

