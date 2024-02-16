Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $60.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

