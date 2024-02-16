WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $13.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

