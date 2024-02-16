William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Potbelly in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Potbelly has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Potbelly Stock Performance

PBPB stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.92 million, a PE ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Potbelly by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

(Get Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.