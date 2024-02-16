Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.16.

Wingstop stock opened at $315.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.97. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 137.02, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $315.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

