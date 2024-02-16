Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $330.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WING. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.16.

NASDAQ WING opened at $315.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $315.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

