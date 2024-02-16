WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.82. 23,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 46,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
