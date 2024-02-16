WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.82. 23,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 46,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 70.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.