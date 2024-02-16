WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Up 2.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.82 and last traded at $47.80. Approximately 22,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 30,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $326.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th.
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
