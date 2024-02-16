WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Up 2.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.82 and last traded at $47.80. Approximately 22,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 30,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $326.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 55.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.