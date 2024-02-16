Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading Up 1.9%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Worley Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

