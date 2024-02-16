Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth $566,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xencor Trading Up 6.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XNCR stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

