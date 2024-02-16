Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading 4% Higher

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.04 and last traded at $75.04. 890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.
Xero Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.
About Xero
Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.
