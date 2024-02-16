Zacks Research Comments on Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will earn $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE ATGE opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,010.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 813,849 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,451,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

