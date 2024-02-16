Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for F5 in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $183.54 on Thursday. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.53 and a 200 day moving average of $166.23.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in F5 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 632,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $113,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,481 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,249 shares of company stock worth $1,261,832. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

