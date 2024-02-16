Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Surmodics in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Surmodics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

SRDX opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $463.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 149.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth about $683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

