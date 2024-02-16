Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Zadar Ventures Trading Up 7.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 9.44.
Zadar Ventures Company Profile
Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
