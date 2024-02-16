Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Acquires £150.40 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider David Stirling acquired 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 376 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($189.95).

Zotefoams Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 368 ($4.65) on Friday. Zotefoams plc has a 1 year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 415 ($5.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £179.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,672.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 360.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 339.83.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.