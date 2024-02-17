12,259 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after buying an additional 1,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $77,332,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after buying an additional 611,172 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

CBSH opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

