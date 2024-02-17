5,269 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TKO opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

