7,340 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

