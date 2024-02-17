abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 297.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,175 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,048.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 638,868 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,018,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $19.23 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

