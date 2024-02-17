abrdn plc Sells 811,180 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,012,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 811,180 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,145,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $175.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

