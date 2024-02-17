Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.13

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $5.61. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 3,208 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.36.
Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.
Advanced Info Service Public
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks.
