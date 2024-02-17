Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.13

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $5.61. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 3,208 shares.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

About Advanced Info Service Public

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.09. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks.

