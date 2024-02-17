Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

NYSE ADC opened at $57.05 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,550 shares of company stock worth $1,766,749. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

