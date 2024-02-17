Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,740,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 10,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:AA opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

