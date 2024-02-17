Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $308.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.19. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

