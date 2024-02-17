Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

