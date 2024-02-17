Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,318,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 168,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 23,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 30,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

