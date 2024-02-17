Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATUS. UBS Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.48.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altice USA

Altice USA Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 263,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 33.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,604 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 163.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 916.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074,653 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.